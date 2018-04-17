Graves, Mary Lou Roeser, age 82 of Mt. Juliet, died April 11, 2018. Mrs. Graves was a born in Old Hickory and was a graduate of St. Cecilia Academy. She had been a resident of Mt. Juliet for more than sixty years. Mrs. Graves was the daughter of the late, Louis and Marie Daschner Roeser. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert L. Graves and her brother, Phillip L. Roeser.
She is survived by: Daughter – Diane (Don) Weathers; Son – Barry (Kelley) Graves; Grandchildren – Darren (Allison) Weathers and Trent Graves; Great-grandchild – Aubrey Weathers; Several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was conducted April 16 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Life Care Center of Old Hickory Village for the love and care given to Mrs. Graves during her stay there.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
