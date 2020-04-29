Graves, Priscilla Mai “Prissy”

Prissy Graves passed away on April 21, 2020, at age 61. No services are scheduled.

Mrs. Graves is preceded in death by husband William “Buddy” Graves, son Mickey Graves, grandchildren Timothy Graves and Rickey Netherton, parents Carlos and Ada Gregory Hudson, and sister Joyce Darnell. She is survived by children Samantha (Richard) Netherton, Rickey (Renee) Graves, and Timothy (Kimberly) Graves, grandchildren Landon Netherton, Kayleigh Graves, Brendan Graves, Paisley Roberts, Jemma Cooper, and Finley Roberts, siblings Janice (Bobby) Garrett, Rebecca (Doug) Garrett, Margie (Harold) Taylor, and W.T. (Mary) Hudson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.