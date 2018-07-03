Gray, Nancy Jean

Nancy Jean Gray, age 74 of Mt. Juliet, died July 1, 2018. Mrs. Gray was a member of Nashville First Church of the Nazarene. She was a Registered Nurse for 40 years and was awarded the Nursing Mentor of the Year in Orlando, FL. Mrs. Gray was an avid reader. She was the daughter of the late George Randall and Marion McLea Waterman.
She is survived by: Husband of 54 years – Jon Gray; Son – Jeffrey J. (Brenda J.) Gray; Daughters – Julie J. Gray and Heather (Mark) Rampey; Brother – James (Margaret) Waterman; Grandchildren – Taylor Gray, Jordan Gray, MacKenzie Gray, Zachary Gray, Paige Wilson and Jacob Rampey; Great-grandson – Myles D. Wilson.
Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at Covenant Fellowship Church of the Nazarene, 101 Faulkner Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN, with Rev. Kevin Ulmet officiating. Interment will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 6, at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make memorials to the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter Volunteer Organization, 115 Industrial Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.