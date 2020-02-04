Gray, Rev. Jon Kenneth

Reverend Jon Kenneth Gray, age 76 of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 21, 2020. Jon was the son of the late Kenneth and Rosalind Forrest Gray. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Waterman Gray.

He is survived by: Children – Jeffrey J. (Brenda J.) Gray, Julie J. Gray and Heather (Mark) Rampey; Sister- Rosemarie Gray; Grandchildren – Taylor Gray, Jordan Gray, Mackenzie Gray, Zachary Gray, Paige Wilson and Jacob Rampey; Great-grandchild – Myles D. Wilson.

A Celebration of Life was held Jan. 31 at Heritage Chapel of the First Church of the Nazarene in Nashville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter Volunteer Organization, 115 Industrial Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 or the Parkinson’s Foundation of Tennessee, 2300 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com