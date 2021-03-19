GRAY, Shirley Ann

Shirley Ann Gray, 80, Mt. Juliet, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 13. Shirley was born in Shirley, Ark. Dec. 9, 1940 and was the daughter of the late, Lodis and Freda Mitchell Young. She graduated from Judsonia High School in Judsonia, Ark. After graduation, Shirley moved to Nashville where she attended Draughon’s Business College. Shirley retired from John Deal Company in Mt. Juliet. She really enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and being outdoors. Shirley attended Silver Springs Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Gray and her siblings, Wilburn Young, Jewell Young, Lloyd Young and Lyle Young.

She is survived by: sons, James Lee (Connie) Gray and Bobby “Wally” (Joy) Gray; siblings, Sara (Fred) Donaldson, Carol (Duke) Griffin, Walter (Betty) Young, Henry (Lynn) Young, Linda Whitlock, Lovene Bryant and Wayne Young; grandchildren, Holly (Douglas) Cammuse, Nolan Gray and Hannah Gray; great-grandchildren, Carson and Caroline Cammuse; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Visitation was Tuesday, March 16 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Graveside services followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Bro. Russ Stephens officiating. Active pallbearers were James Lee Gray, Bobby “Wally” Gray, Nolan Gray and Michael Griffin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Leash on Life and The Joy Clinic, 507 Jim Draper Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087. www.newleashonlife.org.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.