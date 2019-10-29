Gray, Tommy

Tommy Gray, of Mt. Juliet, passed away Oct. 23, 2019, at the age of 79. A funeral service was held Oct. 27 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Gray was born to the late Jim and Helen Boles Gray. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife of 54 years, Betsy Steele Gray. He is survived by sons, Mike (Katie) Gray and Mark (Susan) Gray; grandchildren, Mika Gray, Rachel (Matthew) Gray, Ethan Kearney, and Rebecca Kearney; great – grandchildren, Addilyn Bush, Ensley Bush, and Makinley Bush; sisters, Dot (Larry) Smith, Sandra (Ken) Ethridge, and Sharon (Charles) Johnson; sister-in-law, Beverly (Charles) Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (500 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or National Multiple Sclerosis Society (P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163).

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.