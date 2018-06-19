Gray, Weston Royce

Weston Royce Gray, age 27 of Mt. Juliet, passed away on June 11, 2018.

Weston was a member of The Church at Pleasant Grove in Mt. Juliet and was a graduate of Cumberland University in Lebanon. He enjoyed camping, loved automobiles, and had a passion for country music. He also loved anything involving UT and the NRA. He leaves behind his sweet dog, Barrett, whom he adored.

A Celebration of Life service was held June 16 at The Church at Pleasant Grove. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Weston is survived by his loving mother, Robin E. Gray; father, Royce B. Gray; grandparents, Carol and Robert Sullender of Anderson, Indiana and Pat “Memaw” Clark; Jann Saulsberry (Mama); the love of his life, Bethany Hauth; uncle, WH “Bill” Gray of Lumberton, Texas; cousins, Sheridyn Johnson of Tyler, Texas; Brandon Gray of Lovelady, Texas; several extended family, friends, and loved ones also survive. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, William H. and Loyal J. Gray and Harold “Grandpa” Clark.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Tennessee Chapter of Pathfinders Missions in honor of Weston.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.