GREEN, Adam Michael

Adam Michael Green, 40, Mt. Juliet passed away June 14.

He was preceded in death by uncle, Waymen Green; and grandparents, Bill and Pauline Dibrell.

Adam is survived by wife, Jaclyn Green; children, Tayler Green; and Jaden White; father, Mike (Judy) Green; mother, Debbie (Joe) Fischer; special dog, Rouge; special aunts, Bobbie Underwood; and Paula Taylor; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends

Memorial Visitation was Saturday, June 19, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Memorial Service was Saturday, June 19 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.