Green Hill fights off good Hillsboro teams

Both Green Hill teams found themselves in battles Friday but came out with wins against visiting Hillsboro.

In the girls game, it looked like the Lady Hawks were in complete control as their defense locked down the Lady Burros in the first half en route to a 23-9 lead at the break.

However, Hillsboro flipped the script in the third, shutting down Green Hill and eating into the lead. It was 27-21 at the end of the third and the Lady Burros tied it up with 2:28 left in the game at 33-33 on Derriona Salter’s two free throws.

Hillsboro got the lead when Latisha Parris got the steal and laid it in for a 35-33 advantage. It didn’t last for long as big plays by Aubrey Blankenship quickly got the lead back. She tied it back up with a layup, got the block on the other end, then another score down low made it 37-35.

Hillsboro, needing another bucket, turned it over on a travel call, and the Lady Hawks made them pay. Savannah Kirby drilled a three to stretch the lead to five. Parris would get two on a putback, but Blankenship got another score to ice the game at 42-37.

In the night cap, the Hawks had three players in double figures, led by Jason Burch’s 21 points in a 57-51 win. The win improved Green Hill to 5-0 on the season.

Burch went to work early as the Hawks continuously tried to get it inside to the big man. He had eight points in the first and Green Hill led 17-15 at the end of the first.

The second quarter was tight as well, but a steal and a breakaway dunk by Mo Ruttlen got the crowd excited. The Hawks led 26-25 at the break.

Green Hill got a bit of distance from Hillsboro in the third, leading by as many as seven, but the Burros kept battling back. However, Paxton Davidson hit a three at the buzzer to get the lead back out to 41-35 going into the final frame.

Hillsboro kept battling, but the Hawks more times than not had the answer as they closed out the victory.

In addition to Burch’s 21, Davidson finished with 14 and Ruttlen had 13.

Green Hill played at Gallatin Tuesday, but the game was completed after the paper went to press. They next play Friday when they are back at home against Station Camp. Tip off of the girls’ game is at 6 p.m.