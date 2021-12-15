Green Hill Hawks stay undefeated

The Green Hill Hawks picked up a comfortable win Friday night, as they took down visiting Station Camp, 52-35.

The Hawks were in control nearly the entire game, going up 19-10 after one quarter and holding a 31-18 lead at the break. Paxton Davidson paced Green Hill with 13 points at the break.

It was more of the same in the second half as the Hawks never let the Bison back into the game, taking a 39-28 lead into the final quarter before the 52-35 final.

Davidson led the Hawks with 17 points while Mo Ruttlen finished with 16.

In the early game, the Lady Hawks fought hard, but came up short to the Lady Bison, 43-33.

The game was tied after one quarter, but Station Camp amped up the pressure in the second, pulling out full court zone presses to build a lead. The Bison held the Lady Hawks scoreless for the first 4:03 of the quarter before Alivia Majors broke the run with a layup.

Green Hill was able to hang around, but couldn’t chip away enough at the Station Camp lead.

Aubrey Blankenship and Savannah Kirby led the way for the Lady Hawks with 10 points apiece.

Green Hill will be back at home Friday night as they host Summitt. The girls game tips off at 6 p.m.