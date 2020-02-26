Green Hill High School hires four new coaches

Green Hill High School principal Kevin Dawson has announced a wave of new head coaching hires. All coaches will have teaching positions at GHHS this August.

Danna Sims

Danna Sims was named the cheerleading coach. She received her B.A. in English with a minor in Creative Writing from Cumberland University in 2017 and her Master’s of Arts in Teaching in 2019.

During her time at CU, she was the president of Sigma Tau Delta, the Honorary English Society, as well as a member of both the dance and cheer squad. She’s been teaching English 2 for over two years at Wilson Central High School.

“Being a part of a new program at a new high school is an honor for me because I will not only be there to see the first group of students walk through the doors of our school on our first day but will also have the opportunity to play a role in the establishment of traditions at Green Hill High School and, ultimately, our legacy,” said Sims.

David Glasscock

David Glasscock was hired as the track coach. Next school year will mark his 22nd year teaching in the district. He was at Lebanon High School for 12 years, from fall of 1999 until summer of 2011. During this time, he taught Biology as well as most other life sciences.

He and Marc Engle were the head coaches of track during the last 10 years of that time. Coach Glasscock handled sprints, hurdles and jumps while Coach Engle led distance and pole vault. Coach Glasscock was also an assistant coach for football from 1999-2002. After that he continued to work with football on a volunteer basis while focusing on track.

In the fall of 2011, he became the assistant principal and athletic director at Carroll-Oakland in Lebanon. He served three years there before asking to come back to the classroom to make more time for his family. His next four years were at Mt. Juliet Middle, where he taught 8th grade science and coached sprinters and jumpers for the track team. He currently teaches Biology and Ecology and serves as the head track coach at Mt. Juliet High School.

“I could not be more excited to build a championship caliber program with first-class facilities in an area I have called home my entire life,” said Glasscock. “This community has become well known for being a source of great talent with incredible community support. However, nothing compares to the excitement I have about being able to continue to grow the relationships with many of the students and athletes I have had the opportunity to work with over the past few years.”

Christina Baxley

Christina Baxley was hired as the girls’ soccer coach. She started her teaching career at Watertown Elementary and is currently in her sixth year teaching there. She was an Educational Assistant at Carroll-Oakland before she went to Watertown.

She’s been with the Mt. Juliet High School Girls’ Soccer program for the past four years, two as an assistant coach and two as a head coach. She also coached the Watertown Middle School Boys Soccer program for one season and coached Boys’ Soccer at Carroll-Oakland for a few seasons prior to that.

“I’m excited to be a part of Green Hill High School because it’s a monumental step in this community,” said Baxley. “To get to start a program from scratch, with a new name and a new identity, means you get to build and create a culture that you want.”

Robert Brindos

Robert Brindos was chosen as the boys’ soccer coach. The 2019-2020 school year is his 11th year of teaching. He’s taught math, science, computers and history at the middle school level and business and engineering at the high school level. He’s currently at Mt. Juliet High School. He is also very close to earning his Ed.D. Only his dissertation remains.

He has coached boys’ and girls’ soccer at the middle school level, and a U-14 boys’ soccer travel team. The teams he’s coached have a combined 70-24-2 record, which includes an undefeated middle school girls’ soccer season in 2013. He also holds a “D” soccer license from U.S. Soccer.

“I am excited to begin a program from scratch,” said Brindos. “I want to create an atmosphere where players can grow through challenges and competition. Few experiences prepare players for the real-world like winning and losing in a game setting. I hope to provide players with the tools and desire to be a positive leader and a great sportsman.”