Green Hill High School prepares to welcome students

Green Hill High School is set to open for its first school year on Aug. 17, 2020. The state-of-the-art comprehensive high school is situated at 220 North Greenhill Road, just north of Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.

The official groundbreaking of this new school was nearly two years ago, however the first footings and slabs were poured and created in March 2019. GHHS is the fifth high school in the district.

“There’s nothing more exciting than when you’re opening a new school,” said Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright.

“When you look at what we’ve been experiencing, particularly in the last five or six months, I can’t think of anything better to bring us back into the spirit of school,” she continued.

Green Hill High School is not only the largest facility within Wilson County Schools, a spokesperson said, but it is one of the largest public projects in Wilson County history. The school can hold around 2,000 students.

The total footprint of the school, including all facilities on the campus, is approximately 400,000 square feet on nearly 60 acres. The budget, which was approved by the Wilson County Commission in August 2018, was approximately $107 million.

According to a Wilson County Schools spokesperson, construction and work crews have endured more than 150 days of inclement weather, and an ongoing pandemic, throughout the project but were still able to make the projected opening day.

“We’re so happy for the community to have this opportunity to provide this building to our students and our families and this end of the county,” said Deputy Director of Schools Mickey Hall. “It’s going to be a tremendous asset for years to come.”

More information about GHHS can be found online at www.wcschools.com/ghhs.