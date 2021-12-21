Green Hill improves to 10-0

Suffocating defense, fast break points, and Hawks diving on the floor for the ball.

Green Hill came to play Friday night, as they knocked off visiting Summit, 72-43.

The Hawks had 10 players find their way onto the scoresheet. Mo Ruttlen led the way for Green Hill with 19 points. Jason Burch added 16 and Paxton Davidson had 13.

It was a tight first quarter, but the Hawks started to build a lead toward the end. Ruttlen and Davidson combined for 17 of Green Hill’s 23 first quarter points to lead 23-16.

The second quarter saw the Hawks defense amp up the pressure, forcing numerous turnovers, one of which led to a breakaway dunk by Ruttlen. At the half, it was 36-23. The game was put away in the third quarter, as it was 56-32 going into the final frame.

The Hawks followed up the win on Friday with another Saturday, as they beat Webb School, 58-47 at Lebanon High School. The win improved the Hawks to 10-0 going into the winter break.

In the opening game Friday, Summit scored the first 11 points en route to a 62-39 win over the Lady Hawks.

Aubrey Blankenship led the way for Green Hill with 17 points in the contest.

The Green Hill boys will next play in the Willie Brown Classic at Father Ryan High School starting Dec. 27.

The Lady Hawks will also be back in action Dec. 27 when they travel to Riverdale High School to play in the State Farm Classic.

Central battles back, comes up short against

Rossview

The Wilson Central boys basketball team battled back from a double-digit deficit Friday, but fell in a close one to Rossview, 54-52.

The Wildcats led after one quarter, 15-14, but Rossview controlled the second and had a 44-34 going into the final quarter. Central would battle back and actually take the lead late in the game, but Rossview got the game winner.

Austin Alexander led the way for the Wildcats with 14 points. Adler Kerr and Damion Fayne both added 10 points.

The girls lost in the night’s opener, 57-10 to Rossview.

Wilson Central began play in the Nolensville Christmas Classic Monday, and will next travel to the Goodpasture Christmas Classic starting Wednesday, Dec. 29. They will face off with Nashville Christian School and Harpeth High School over two days.

MJ participating in pair of Christmas tournaments

Mt. Juliet High School played in the Nolensville Christmas Classic as well Monday, with the Bears losing to Independence 78-59. The Bears will next travel to the Watertown Christmas Classic Dec. 28-30.