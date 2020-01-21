Greene, Bobby Gene

Bobby Gene Greene, age 86 of Mt. Juliet, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Jan. 14, 2020. Mr. Greene was born to the late Thomas Cyre and Wilma Retha Clinard Green. Mr. Greene was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Ann Clendening Greene.

He is survived by: Daughters – Pam Greene and Sandy Greene, (Dave) Dewald; Grandson – Samuel Joseph Dewald; Sister – Gail (George) Barnes; Brother – Billy (Betty) Green.

Funeral services were held Jan. 17 at Victory Baptist Church, and private interment with military honors followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Tennessee, 478 Craighead Street, Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37204 or Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com