Greene, Dorothy Ann Clendening

Dorothy Ann Clendening Greene, age 84 of Mt. Juliet, went to be with our Lord and Savior on July 30, 2019. Mrs. Greene was born Feb. 1, 1935, to the late Oscar Tibbs and Myrtle Lee Conyer Clendening.

She is survived by: Husband of 64 years – Bobby G. Greene; Daughters – Pam Greene and Sandy Greene, (Dave) Dewald; Grandson – Samuel Joseph Dewald; Brother – Leland (Peggy) Clendening.

A funeral service was held Aug. 2 at Victory Baptist Church, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

