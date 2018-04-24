Greene, Jonathon Matthew “Jon”

Jonathan Matthew “Jon” Greene, age 31 of Hermitage, died April 17, 2018. Jon was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. He was a 2005 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. He was an accomplished athlete and achieved excellence as a runner in the Half Marathon and also as a martial artist. Jon enjoyed camping and loved animals, especially his dogs, Rosey, Sandy and Callie.
He is survived by: Father – Mike Greene; Mother – Debbie Cox; Step-Father – David Cox; Step-Mother – Jennifer Greene; Brother – David Greene; Step-Brother – Dylan Cox; Step-Sisters – Casey Henry and Madeline Holton; Grandparents – Larry and Janet Greene and Leroy and Marilyn Werling; Aunt and Uncles – Mike Werling, Jeff Greene, Kevin Greene and Beverly Moellering; Cousins – Jamie, Sean, Lauren M., Emma, Carley, Brittney, Lauren L., Alex, Taylor, Zachary and Nathan.
A funeral service was held April 21 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Interment was April 22 at Pleasant Forest Cemetery in Knoxville.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that you make memorials to the Souls in Need Fund at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1003 Hickory Hill Drive, Hermitage, TN 37076.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
