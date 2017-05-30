Greenwood, Gene Leonard

Gene Leonard Greenwood, age 88, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died May 23, 2017. Mr. Greenwood was a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet for 44 years where he had served as a deacon and had taught young men in Sunday School Class. He was also a member of John B. Garrett Lodge #711 F&AM. Mr. Greenwood was retired from Western Electric. He was the son of the late, Leonard Daniel and Bessemer Conaway Greenwood. Mr. Greenwood was also preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Greenwood Bobo and siblings, Jack Greenwood, Maxine Abbott and Wanalou Boggs.

He is survived by: Wife – Donna Greenwood; Grandchildren – Michael Salimbene and Heather Bobo Lynn

Great-grandchildren – Ryan, Bryson, Lily, Kyla and Faeryn; Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2017 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Bro. Billie Friel officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. EST Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Gwinett Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceville, GA with Max Palmer officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Herb Goodrich, Jack Garland, Ron Nokes, Fred Donaldson, Bob Bull, Benny Frank Wilson, Hubert Murrel, Max Harper, Jim Eaton and Harold McDowell.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to The Gideons International, West Wilson Camp, PO Box 843, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to services Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.