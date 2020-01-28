Greer, Leslie Ann Breedlove

Leslie Ann Breedlove Greer, age 34 of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 21, 2020. Leslie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence and Margaret Breedlove, and her step-father, Greg Ogden.

She is survived by: Husband – Brian Greer; Children – MacKenzie Greer and Caleb Greer; Mother – Kathleen Breedlove; Father – Ronnie (Lorie) Day; Siblings – Brandon (Elizabeth) Ogden, Kelsey (John L.) Kneisel, Cody (Jazymne) and Hannah Ogden; Nieces – Ellie Kate, Abigail Ogden and Oaklee Kneisel; Many aunts, uncles, cousins who loved her dearly.

Visitation with the family was Jan. 24 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to We Are Team Jake at www.weareteamjake.com or the National Alliance on Mental Illness at www.nami.org

