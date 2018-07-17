Gregory, Douglas Cecil

Douglas Cecil Gregory, age 87 of Clayton, NC, and formerly of Mt. Juliet, died July 8, 2018. Mr. Gregory was a plumber and worked for Hoffman Plumbing Company for more than 30 years. In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling. Mr. Gregory was the son of the late John and Jenny Taylor Gregory. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lois Gregory; daughter, Donna Gregory and grandchild, Nickie Warrick.
He is survived by: daughters – Diane (Jim) Therneau and Debra Bright; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held July 13 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.