Gregory, Jason Ballard

Jason Ballard Gregory, 45, passed away suddenly Sunday, May 9, at his home in Old Hickory.

He was born in Tupelo, Miss. on June 16, 1975, to Oscar “Pat” Gregory and Judy Ballard Gregory. He was a 1993 graduate of Bartlett High School. He worked many years at Cozymel Restaurant in Mem-phis. He transferred with Cozymel’s to Nashville in 2000. He then worked at Rippy’s Ribs in Downtown Nashville until he branched out and began opening a string of Corner Pubs in and around the Nashville area with Jeff Rippy. In 2020 he became sole owner of CP’s Between the Lakes in Mt. Juliet. He was an avid golfer who represented the State of Tennessee in many amateur tournaments around the coun-try. He will be greatly missed by the many lives that he touched throughout his short time with us.

Survivors include three sons, Carmyne Guerin 13, Savion Guerin 21, and Giovanni Guerin 26, and best friend Simmone Guerin, all of Mt. Juliet; a sister, Angie Boyette Stallcup (Robert) of Franklin; a brother Andrew Gregory of Bartlett; two nephews, Josh Boyette of Oxford, Miss., Drew Gregory of Foley, Ala. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services were Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Sellars Funeral Home, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Burial followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 2250 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.