Gregory, Paul Douglas

Doug Gregory passed away April 5, 2019, at age 69. The Memorial Service is Saturday, April 13, at the Fairgrounds in Lebanon.

He is survived by sons Christopher Gregory and Jeffrey Gregory, and grandchildren Kaitlynn Gregory, Selina Gregory, Jackson Gregory, Chloe Gregory, and Britni Gregory. He is preceded in death by wife Sue Gregory, daughter Marlene Gregory, mother Juanita Gregory, and sister Joy Hurley.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.