Griffin, Clarice J.

Clarice J. (Spruill) Griffin passed away April 7, 2020, at her home in Mt. Juliet. Clarice was born on Dec. 9, 1935, in Millport, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Freeman and Kathleen (Cook) Spruill, her brothers Brentson and Arnold Spruill, sister-in-law Sarah Spruill and her nephew Gary Spruill.



She is survived by her two children, Kim (Rick) Rios, and Sandra (John) Favorite, as well as her sister-in-law, Fran Spruill. She is also survived by her grandsons, Stephen (Michele) Broida, Michael Broida, John Broida, Brandon Rios, and Ryan (Tia) Rios, as well as her great-granddaughter, Daisy Brooke Rios, nieces Pam (David) White and Sonja (Eric) Limbo, and nephews Rick (Jane) Spruill and Jeff (Evelyn) Spruill.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alive Hospice at www.alivehospice.org/donatenow.