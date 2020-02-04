Griffin, Michael Ted

Ted Griffin, “2 Pa,” passed away Jan. 31, 2020, at age 64. A Celebration of Life was held Feb. 1 at Fairview Church in Lebanon. Funeral services will be private.

Mr. Griffin is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sheree Stewart Griffin; children: John (Laurie) Griffin and Marcie (Jason) Selby; grandchildren: Avery and Sloane Griffin, Savannah, Kate, and Baylor Selby; siblings: Jerry (Barbara) Griffin, Lynne (Tommy) Bowen, and Pam (Louis) Donoho; numerous nieces and nephews; and his grand-dog: Cooper. He is preceded in death by parents James Richard and Jessie Earlene Thompson Griffin, and sister Patricia Griffin Smith.

Special thank you to: family and friends, Fairview Church, ladies of 73 LHS, Avalon Hospice, TN Oncology, Wilson County Hyundai, Dube Fitness Center, and Penske Trucking. In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to: Sherry’s Run (PO Box 8, Lebanon TN 37088) and/or Lebanon Youth Baseball and or Fairview Church.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.