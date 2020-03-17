Griffin, Patricia Ann

Patricia Ann Griffin, age 71 of Mt. Juliet, died March 9, 2020. Mrs. Griffin was the daughter of the late, Wendell and Marjorie Huffman Daugherty. Mrs. Griffin was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Ashley Bean.

She is survived by: Daughters – Melissa (Steve) Morgan and Michelle Rowland; Sister – Kay Comstock; Grandchildren – Cassie Bean, Ryan Morgan, Hailey Morgan and Shawn Morgan.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate Mrs. Griffin’s life at Bond Memorial Chapel. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com