Richard Griffin Jr., age 50, passed away on June 18, 2017. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Friday, June 23, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service was 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home.
Mr. Griffin was an electrician. He is survived by daughter Crystal Griffin, spouse Cheryl McDonough Griffin, mother Glenda Fisher Van Norman, brothers Charles Garrison and Anthony Griffin (Mandie), grandmother Mary Fisher, aunt Brenda Fisher, cousin Kevin McNearney, and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by father Richard Phillip Griffin Sr., grandfather J.C. Fisher, grandparents John Arnold Griffin and Eulla Wallace Griffin, uncle Jay Fisher, and cousin “JC” Justin Fisher. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.
Griffin, Richard Jr.
