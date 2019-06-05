Griffin, Sue Wright

Sue Wright Griffin, age 75 of Mt. Juliet, died May 30, 2019. Mrs. Griffin was the daughter of the late Stanley and Christine Eakes Wright.

She is survived by: Husband – Col. Albert Dewayne Griffin, USA (Ret.); Son and Daughter-in-law – Dr. Bradley Griffin and Linn Allison Griffin; Sister and Brother-in-law – Beverly Dungan and Stu Dungan; Grandchildren – Anne Towles Griffin and Wright Griffin; Uncle and Aunt – James and Cliffordean Eakes; Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends at Mt. Juliet Church of Christ.

A funeral service was held June 4 at Mt. Juliet Church of Christ, and interment followed at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the 1st John Fund or World Bible School, c/o Mt. Juliet Church of Christ, 1940 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 or to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, 410 Allied Drive, Nashville, TN 37211.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com