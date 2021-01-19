GRIFFITH, Lyle Joseph

Lyle Joseph Griffith, 28, Lebanon, passed away Jan. 15. Lyle was preceded in death by father, Joseph Leonard Griffith; grandparents, Marvin and Grace Baird; and brother, Joseph Griffith.

He is survived by: brothers, Joseph Griffith, Marvin Griffith and James Gray; mother, Angela Griffith; uncles and aunts, Steve (Ashley) Griffith, Ray McHargue, Stephanie Griffith, Leonard and Evie Griffith and Lyle and Marianne Griffith; niece, Zariah Gray and nephew, Zayden Gray.

Funeral service was Tuesday, Jan. 19 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with James Gray, Joseph Griffith, Marvin Griffith, Beau Griffith, Jesse Martindale, Pete Keys and Alex Connell serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family was Tuesday, Jan. 19 until time of service.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.