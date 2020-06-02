Grizzard, Bryon M.

Bryon M. Grizzard, age 52 of Little Rock, Arkansas, and formerly of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away May 26, 2020. The funeral service was held June 2 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by loving children, Bret (Lindsey) Grizzard, Bryana (Eric) Favre, Catherine Grizzard, and Amelia Grizzard; grandchildren, Charlotte Grizzard and Averie Favre; parents, James and Linda Grizzard and Merry Hartrick; sisters, Brandi (Teri Schweiger) Grizzard-Snead and Lacy Grizzard (John) Welsh; brother, Briggs Hartrick; nieces, Meagan Snead, Morgan Snead, Rowan Welsh, Alexis Welsh, Alyssa Welsh, and Alyssa Hartrick; nephew, Briggs Hartrick; aunts and uncles, Bob and Ann Rosa, Nancy Ferguson, Gayle Paul, Susan Haseman, Trina Gross, and Ron and Debbie Grizzard.

Memorial Contributions may be addressed to the American Diabetes Association (P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215).

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.