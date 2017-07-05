Grotticelli, Angelo

Angelo Grotticelli, born in Brooklyn, NY, passed in peace at the age of 76 on June 30, 2017 in Nashville, TN. He also enjoyed many years with his family in Northern Virginia and Florida.

Preceded in death by his mother, Mary Grotticelli; father, Charlie Grotticelli; and brother, Anthony Grotticelli.

He was a loving husband to Saber Grotticelli, father to David Littleton, Ann-Marie Grotticelli, Vincent Grotticelli, Mandy Hall and Anthony Grotticelli and grandfather to Maximus, Molly, Carolena and Ethan Koss-Smith. Survived by brothers, Charlie Grotticelli, Thomas Grotticelli, Buzz Littleton; seven nieces and nephews; and thirteen great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Monday, July 3, 2017 at 5 p.m. from the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will be scheduled for a later date at the Middlen TN State Veterans Cemetery.

He will be remembered for his love of Faith, Family, The Marines and golf and his boisterous personality. Adapt, Identify and Overcome! Oorah!

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.