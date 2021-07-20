Ground broken on Enclave, extension of Providence Parkway to Central Pike

Developers broke ground on a new upscale apartment complex, and an extension of Providence Parkway Wednesday.

The development will change traffic flow in Mt. Juliet as it will provide access from Mt. Juliet Road to Central Pike, which will eventually make it easier to get to the Central Pike interchange on I-40. That project is in the pipeline for TDOT, and will alleviate traffic on the mall exits.

Enclave at Providence Apartments and the extension of Providence Parkway are being done by Cumberland Advisors and Nicol Investment Company. Civil Site Design Group was the civil engineering firm on the project. Cumberland Advisors is leading the extension of Providence Parkway to Central Pike and incurring the costs.

“Cumberland Advisors has been a tremendous partner in working closely with the city to jumpstart Providence Central in a manner that meets the growth needs of the area, while investing more to aid traffic flow and accessibility,” said Mayor James Maness of Mt. Juliet. “Our city is burgeoning, and creative and well-planned solutions are imperative to our continued success. Today is a big step in the right direction for Mt. Juliet.”

Enclave at Providence will be a 296-unit apartment community, featuring eight buildings and one 12,000 square foot commercial building designed by DSGNworks. There will be a spacious resort style pool, grilling and fire pit area, sand volleyball court, entertainment lawn area with stage, picnic lawn area and dog park. Interiors were designed by HPA Design Group and will include features such as expansive fitness space, collaborative working space, a coffee bar and a second-floor lounge with private dining, outdoor porch, game and movie lounge.

“Enclave at Providence Apartments will be a world class community that will elevate the quality of life for its residents,” said Michael Murphy, MAI, CCIM, founder and owner of Cumberland Advisors. “I’d like to thank the City of Mt. Juliet, the Mayor, Board of Commissioners, and Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce for their partnership in helping us to reach this exciting milestone. This project will be a catalyst for further smart, strategic development that will be additive to the area while increasing connectivity and opportunity in Mt. Juliet.”

Providence Central is expected to be further developed over the next decade and will include retail, residential and office from Mt. Juliet Road to Central Pike, as well as along the west side of Central Pike and all along I-40.