Groundbreaking ceremony held for new high school

The district’s newest high school broke ground last week in a ceremony that included members of the School Board and County Commission.
Green Hill High School, the district’s fifth high school, will be located along Lebanon Road and North Greenhill Road.
During the ceremony, Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright thanked the Board of Education for recognizing the need for a new high school and supporting the plan. She also thanked the 18 county commissioners who voted for the school in a meeting last month and allowing the project to happen.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said that bringing this school to the community has been a long process with a lot of debate.
Hutto also said that many people are moving to the community because of the world class education students receive in the county and that the new school will help growth continue on the north side of Mt. Juliet.
Green Hill High School is projected to open in August 2020.
