Groundbreaking for the Fire Department at North Green Hill Road

The groundbreaking for the Mt. Juliet fire station at North Green Hill Road was held on Monday. Citizens, City Commissioners, state officials, Rehab 23 volunteers and school officials were in attendance.

The fire station will be located on two acres across from Green Hill High School and was purchased from Wilson County Schools.Fire Chief Jamie Luffman said, “We are here today to dedicate this fire station and the emergency responders. We are here to meet the emergency needs of the citizens of Mt. Juliet.”

This fire station will serve MJ Districts 1, 2 and part of 3.“This was done with no tax increase. We took a bond issue on which we were paying 3.9% and refinanced and got an incredible rate of 1.27%. We added a little more to this and these monies are being used to build this fire station,” said Mayor Hagerty.