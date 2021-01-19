GROVES, Linda Stacy

Linda Stacy Groves, 69, went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, Jan. 10, surrounded by family who loved and cared for her dearly.

Linda was born in Chattanooga, July 29,1951 to the late Vernon Stacy and Betty Stacy of Chattanooga.

Linda is survived by: her husband of 49 years, Butch; her son Trevor, of Old Hickory and daughter, Angie of Mt. Juliet; her grandchildren Nikki, Anniston and Trevor Groves of Old Hickory, and Ayden Rowe of Mt. Juliet; her mother, Betty Stacy of Chattanooga; her sisters, Teresa (Dewey) Roberson of Hixson, and Judie Brewer of Chattanooga, and her sister-in-law, Diane Stacy of Chattanooga. She also leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her son, Chris, who just passed Jan. 2. Her father, Vernon Stacy and her brother, David Stacy.

Service were at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet Friday, Jan. 15 with Keith Groves officiating. Burial followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens, W. Division St. Mt. Juliet, TN, 37122. Pallbearers are Jason Groves, Robert Groves, Dean Bell, Brian Jones, Danny Sanders and Mike Dearing. Honorary pallbearers are Ryan Roberson, Brian Rowe, Charlie Jones, Kip Anderson, Harry Anderson and Dick Anderson. The family received friends at visitation Friday, Jan. 15.

Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals at donate.lovetotherescue.org and St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.