Guardian Shield helps MJPD

The Mt. Juliet Police Department has weekly data on their website of just how successful the MJ Guardian Shield Automated License Plate Recognition Program has been since its inception.

Captain Tyler Chandler spoke of the information on the most recent weekly update from MJPD on social media.

“Our numbers related to vehicle burglaries and car theft, all that is down in our community,” said Captain Chandler. “It’s likely because of Guardian Shield.”

The Guardian Shield will ping the MJPD when it catches a license plate in the community that is tied to a crime. The technology does not know who is driving or who is in the car, and the images of the vehicle are only kept for a period of 30 days. It also does not access the Department of Safety’s license plate database, so it does not access personal data or determine who owns the vehicle.

If you go to www.mjpd.org/1561/Guardian-Shield-ALPR, there are links at the bottom of the page. On the “Successful Interceptions” link, it will take you to a Google spreadsheet with data that is updated weekly. They have a tab for each individual event dating back to Feb. 2020, as well as a summary of all the data from the beginning of the program.

The large majority of things recovered are stolen cars and stolen plates, with 91 and 45, respectively. However, 24 wanted persons have been arrested. Also, two missing adults and a missing/runaway juvenile have been located.

There have only been three Mt. Juliet residents that have been arrested after a Guardian Shield alert. The overwhelming majority are Nashville residents with 85. Ten have come from Lebanon, and nine from Murfreesboro.

After the car is stopped, additional crimes have been discovered that weren’t the original reason for the stop. There have been 45 more wanted persons discovered, as well as 48 instances of drug activity. Also, another missing/runaway juvenile was located.

The spreadsheet also has suspect demographics. Over 80 percent of the suspects apprehended are male.