Guillebeau, Ernestine “Tina”

Ernestine “Tina” Guillebeau, age 86, died November 12, 2017 in Mt. Juliet, TN.

Mrs. Guillebeau was previously from Decatur, GA, where she lived for 55years. She was born June 6, 1931 to the late Roy Thomas and Frances Woodruff Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Boyd Bussey Guillebeau and her siblings, Leroy Johnson, Eugene Johnson, Joel Johnson, Paul (Carolyn) Vollenweider, Jr. and Earline (Doug) Pritchett.

Mrs. Guillebeau and her late husband were members of Grace United Methodist Church in Atlanta, GA, where she served many years as an usher and a greeter. She was well known there for her wonderful hugs and welcoming nature to anyone attending Grace Church.

In her early years, she loved showing others how to make crafts at the Dekalb County, GA Parks and Recreation Department. Mrs. Guillebeau loved yard sales and was a very thrifty shopper. She was employed as a librarian and drugstore clerk and medical supply clerk in the years that she lived in Decatur, GA.

One of her favorite pastimes was being on a local bowling team. She had a beautiful smile and is best remembered, in the cooking area, by her family and neighbors for her coconut cakes and her chicken and dumplings.

She is survived by son, Steven Thomas (Suzanne) Guillebeau of Nashville, TN; granddaughter, Stephanie Guillebeau (Christopher) Whitaker of Dahlonega, GA; great-grandchildren, Colton and Addyson Whitaker; brother, Michael (Betsy) Johnson of Ashboro, NC; sister, Ida Vollenweider of Suwanee, GA; sister-in-law, Shirley Chipman Johnson of McDonough, GA; nieces and nephews, Melody (Bill) Boro, Andy (Linda) Thompson, David (Patti) Johnson, Dianne (Craig) Baus, Chris (Mike) Taylor, Patricia Hall, Michael Johnson, Keith Johnson, Amy Byrd, Julie Robbins and Wendy Vollenweider.

Graveside services were conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to AseraCare Hospice Foundation, PO Box 180427, Ft. Smith, AR 72918. Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com