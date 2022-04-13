GUNTER, William George “Bill”

William George Gunter, 83, Mt. Juliet, died April 4.

Bill was born in Philipsburg, Penn. and was the son of the late, Max and Mary Baranchak Gunter.

He is survived by: Wife of 58 years Joan Gunter; Son Billy (Donna) Gunter; Daughter Terri (Todd) King; Brother Bob (Gale) Gunter; Grandchildren Jessica (Marc) Seng, Ashley King, Eric Gunter and Emily Gunter; Great-grandchildren Braxton King, Ayden King and Natalie Seng.

Funeral services were Tuesday, April 12, at St. Stephen Catholic Community, 14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory, TN.

Visitation was Monday ending with a Rosary and Tuesday.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to St. Stephen Catholic Community or the Ladies of Charity.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.