GUY, Jerry Neal

Jerry Neal Guy, 79, of Mt. Juliet, died June 1.

Jerry was born in Nashville, and was the son of the late, Ray Walker Guy and Mary Elizabeth Chedester Guy. He was a 1962 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School.

He is survived by: Wife of 53 years Ruth Guy; Children Bryan (Martie) Guy and Martie’s sons, Kyle and Mark Barrow, along with their families and Beth (Tim) Byington and their daughters, Diana and Abbie Byington; Brother Danny (Willa Mae) Guy and David (Michelle) Guy and their daughters, Sarah (C.J. Butner) Guy and Shannon (Jonathan) Wiggins and their son, David Wiggins

Funeral services were Monday, June 6, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Rev. Billie Friel and David Fallin officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers were Gary Oliff, Ron Nokes, Gilbert Davis, Lawrence Anderson, Jerry Griffin and Matt Skulley. Honorary pallbearers will be the Bob Bull Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet.

Flowers accepted or donations may be to the Building Fund at First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet or the Gideons International.

Visitation is Sunday and Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN.