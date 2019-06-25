Haapala, Michael Wayne

Michael Wayne “Mike” Haapala, age 48 of Lebanon , died June 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, L.W. and Evelyn Bush, Leslie and Elizabeth Holt and Alfred Michael Haapala.

He is survived by: Wife of 15 years – Carrie Bailey Haapala; Children – Reece and Jordan Haapala; Parents – Gary and Anna Haapala; Sister – Mecca (Jason) Ezell; Nephew and niece – Parker and Madelyn Ezell; Father and mother-in-law – Bob and Kathy Bailey.

A Celebration of Life was held June 23 at Victory Baptist Church. Interment with military honors will follow at a later date at Nashville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com