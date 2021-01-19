HAAS, Joe Kenneth

Joe Kenneth Haas, 75, peacefully went home to be with Jesus Jan. 12, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

Born April 28, 1945 in Oklahoma City, Okla., he was the son of George Martin and Joy Mae Haas.

Joe is survived by: his beautiful wife of 34 years, Donna Haas; three daughters: Joey King and husband Trent of Edmond, Okla., Ruthann Houpt and husband Buddy of Edmond, Okla., Michelle Canning of Oklahoma City, Okla.; 2 sons: Nathan Salamy and wife BethAnn of Mt. Juliet, Matt Salamy and Candice Moses of Lebanon; 15 grandchildren: Addison, Zachary, Caitlyn, Lily, Colton, Amelia, Braxton, Brooklyn, Camber, Camden, Ryken, Gage, Skyler, Trenten, and Trey; three great grandchildren: Rosie, Drew, and Carly; sister Joyce Haas of Moore, Okla.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, George and Joy Haas, sister Judy Colmer, and his beloved Uncle Ray.