Hackett, Floyd Thomas, age 94, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died September 14, 2017.

Mr. Hackett retired from Kroger 37 years ago and enjoyed camping for many years. He was the son of the late Floyd and Emma Reed Hackett. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 65 ½ years, Ann Claire Taylor Hackett and his siblings, Rufus Hackett and Minnie Gann.

He is survived by: Children – John (Kay) Hackett and Janice Hackett

Funeral services were conducted 2 p.m. Monday, September 18, 2017 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Steve Bode officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers were Harold Hackett, Wayne Hackett, Jeff Hackett, Chris Dickens, Jeff Dickens and James Dickens.

Visitation was held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to service time Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com