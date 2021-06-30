HADDOCK, Betty L.

Betty L. Haddock, 82, Mt. Juliet passed away on Monday, June 21.

Betty was born March 2, 1939. She is preceded in death by Husband Billy Eugene Haddock. Son Michael Pate. Parents Norman and Helen Searcy.

She is survived by Daughter Billie Jean Haddock. Son Ronnie Eugene Haddock-Leek. Grandchildren, Stephen McPeak and Phillip Pate, Sisters Jenille Cannon and Norma June Jacobs. Brothers Richard and Butch Searcy.

A visitation for Betty was Saturday, June 26, at Hermitage Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service Dr. Jud Hays officiating. Interment to follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HermitageFH.com for the Had-dock family.