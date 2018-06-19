Hafner, Robert “Shane”

Robert “Shane” Hafner, age 55 of Mt. Juliet, went home to be with the Lord on June 17, 2018. Robert loved the color blue and enjoyed fishing, bowling, throwing darts and playing pool.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, June 21, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time.
He is survived by his loving parents, Bob and Marjorie Hafner; sister, Vonda (Keith) Curley; nephew, Steven Curley; special spouse, Alicia “Lisa” Tabor; second special parents, Michael and Janet Tabor; uncle, D.D. (Willette) Deason; numerous cousins, friends, and loved ones also survive. He is preceded in death by grandparents, William and Melvia Rose Hafner, Paul W. Gilbert, Drane Deason, and Viverine Deason.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Alive Hospice in honor of Shane. Alive Hospice: 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
