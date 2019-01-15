Hagar, John Robert

John Robert Hagar, age 86 of Hermitage, died Jan. 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Emmett Guill and Nova Zembla Jenkins Hagar, wife of 64 years Mary Elizabeth Roberson Hagar, and nine siblings.

He is survived by: Children – Michael (Cindy) Hagar, Pat (Russell) Hajek and Melvin (Debbie) Hagar; Sisters – Louise (Robert) Davis and Frances Bruce; Grandchildren – Nathan, Jessica (Chris), Emily (Eric) and Claire (Kris); Great-grandchildren – Brandon, Camden, Christopher, Nora, Makenzie and Baby Gunderson due in July 2019 ; Many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Jan. 17, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Binkley-Steele-Hagar Cemetery.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made in Mr. Hagar’s name to the New Hope Baptist Church Debt Relief, 6010 S. New Hope Road, Hermitage, TN 37076.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to service time Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com