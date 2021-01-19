HAGER, James

James Hager, born in Portsmith, Virginia Sunday, May 13, 1962 and passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at age 58. No services will be held.

He is survived by: wife of 15 years, Teresa Hager; children, Amanda (Justin) Kramer, Dustin Youngblood, Christina Arthur, and Aaron Nelson; grandsons, James Nelson and Jacob Youngblood; mother, Patricia (Carl) Peach; sisters, Teresa Hager and Sharon Hager; brother, Charlie Hager; nieces and nephews, Bradley Hager, Mark Hager, and Kaitlyn Hager.

He was preceded in death by father, James Bernard Hager; sister, Pam Hager.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.