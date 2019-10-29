Hager, Thomas Earl

Thomas Earl “Ya Ya” Hager, age 72 of Hermitage, died Oct. 22, 2019. Tom was the son of the late James Earl Hager and Fannie Mai “Lula” Hager Coleman.

He is survived by: Wife of 53 years – Bobbye Gewin Hager; Children – Rob Hager, Mika (Mike) Cashion and Ryan (Courts) Hager; Brothers – Jerry (Helen) Hager and Randy Hager; Grandchildren – Rylan, Hite, and Woodson Hager and Lofton and Jack Cashion;Aunt – Willie Belle Avery; Sister-in-law – Jimmie (Kenny) Bradley; Brother-in-law – Bill Tabor; Many cousins, nieces and nephews; Devoted companion – English Bulldog “Mook”.

A funeral service was held Oct. 26 at New Hope Baptist Church, and interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Masonic Widows’ and Orphans’ Home of Tennessee Fund, 100 7th Avenue North, Suite 4, Nashville, TN 37203 or the Shrine Hospitals for Children.

