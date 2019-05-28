Hailey, Phelissa Gwynn

Phelissa Gwynn Hailey, age 56 of Old Hickory, died May 26, 2019.

She is survived by: Daughters – Tonya Marie Pewitt Hinricher and Shannon Marie Hailey; Sisters – Geneil Lynn Hailey and Cheryl Wynn Hailey.

Graveside services will be conducted 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com