HAINES, June Louise

June Louise Haines, 85, Mt Juliet, passed away Sunday, March 14.

June was born June 23, 1935 in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Louis and Josephine Canick. She married Charles E. Haines on Sept. 22, 1956 in Chicago. She enjoyed reading, drawing with pastels and anything the color purple. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son Craig Haines.

She is survived by: children Charles Haines of Sandy, Utah and Sandy (Scott) Frazier of Mt Juliet; grandchildren Brandise, Christopher and Connor; great-grandchildren Gauge, Cassius, Athena and Issac; sister Louise Detwiler of Urbana, Ill.; several nieces and nephews

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.