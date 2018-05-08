Haines, Scott O.

Scott O. Haines, age 44 of Mt. Juliet, died May 5, 2018. Scotty was the owner of Fairways Plus Landscaping. He was a 1992 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. Scotty enjoyed body building.
He is survived by: Parents – Tony Haines, Sr. and Sherry Haines; ; Brothers – Tony (Valerie) Haines, Jr. and Kevin HainesNieces – Kamryn Haines; Aunts and uncles – Vicki (Don) Pugh, Bobby (Tina) Sanders, Jr., Jody Glenn, Dean Haines and Mark (Shirley) Haines; Cousins – Chaya (Nathan) Foster, Lynsey (Brian) Bush and Jarah Glenn.
Visitation with the family will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at Bond Memorial Chapel.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 478 Craighead Street, Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37204.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
