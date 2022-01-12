HAJEK, Wilbur Allen

Wilbur Allen Hajek, 90, Lebanon, died on Jan 8.

Wilbur was born Feb 18, 1931 in Ft Worth, Texas the fifth of nine children to Joseph and Lea Hajek. He married his high school sweetheart, Billie Kay Doyle and together they raised four children making their home in various states, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada and Tennessee. Wilbur worked over 50 years in the Oil Industry selling mining and drilling equipment. He was also a cattle farmer and loved working outdoors. He will be remembered for his generous spirit, his bigger than Texas personality, and his great love for his family. He is preceded in death by wives, Kay Hajek and Imogene Everett; his parents, Joseph and Lea Hajek; his brother, Edward Hajek and sisters, Mary Jo Worthington and Janine Richardson.

He is survived by: Daughters Bonnie (Don) Miller, Nancy (John) Armstrong, Gayle (Karl) Dabbs; Son Russell (Pat) Hajekl Step-son Shannon Everett; Sisters Juliette Taylor, Norma Daniels, Helen McDonald, and Sharon Matzner; Brother Ted (Judy) Hajek; Grandchildren Annsley (Brad) Reynolds, Allen (Ann) Miller, Andy (Bonny) Armstrong, Jacob (Rachel) Armstrong, Carl Adams, and Claire (Kris) Russell; Great-grandchildren William, Marie, Mary, Lydia, Phoebe, Caroline, Riley, Nora and Nolan.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Bond Memorial Chapel in Mt Juliet with Rev Jacob Armstrong of Providence UMC officiating. Interment will follow at Binkley-Steele-Hagar Cemetery on John Hagar Road in Hermitage. Pallbearers will be Jacob Armstrong, Andy Armstrong, Carl Adams, Brad Reynolds, Kris Russell and Allen Miller.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.