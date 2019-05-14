Hale, Gene Edwin

Gene Edwin Hale passed away May 11. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Fletcher Hale and Cora Lee Hale, and the love of life, his wife, Elizabeth Jane Hale.

Gene is survived by his children, David (Lanah), James Michael (Madelon) and Amy Beth Hale; grandchildren, Gary (Gemma) Hale, Caleb (Lauren) Hale, Lucas (Laura) Hale, and Dominic DelFratte; great-grandchildren James Connor Hale, Braxton Hale and Cora Jean Hale, and extended family member Judy O’Gorman.

His family will be receiving friends Thursday, May 16, from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, May 17, from 10 a.m. until the service at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service is Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. A second visitation will be held at Hunters Funeral Home in Sparta, Tennessee, at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Sparta following visitation at Hunters Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Wilson County Public Library, Castle Heights National Alumni Association or Senior Citizens Awareness Network (SCAN) of Wilson County in his honor.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.